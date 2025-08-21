Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

