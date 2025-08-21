enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Down 20.9% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) traded down 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.95. 510,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 327,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

enCore Energy Stock Down 20.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$392.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.98.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

