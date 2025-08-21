Q2 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.1320 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

