GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Insider Sells $500,640.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $31.60 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. GigaCloud Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCT. Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 80.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

