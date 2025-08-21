Martingale Asset Management L P Has $23.01 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,703,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $462.3910 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

