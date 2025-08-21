Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,720 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 0.0%

ZM stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

