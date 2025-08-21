Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.6%

RGA opened at $192.1090 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.