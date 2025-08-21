Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Markel Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Markel Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Markel Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.8%

MKL opened at $1,970.3880 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,974.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,900.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

