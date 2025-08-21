GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 11,807 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 5.5% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Ferguson worth $47,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $230.5470 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $235.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.