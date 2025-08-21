Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.9050 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

