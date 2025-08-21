Match Group Inc. $MTCH Position Cut by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,513,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735,788 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Match Group worth $203,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after buying an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after buying an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,679,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.