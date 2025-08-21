Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

