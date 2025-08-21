Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF $AVIE Shares Sold by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%
AVIE stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.
Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile
