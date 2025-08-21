Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – August 18th

Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate, distribute, or support power derived from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. They give investors exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth potential while aligning with global efforts to cut carbon emissions. These equities span equipment manufacturers, project developers, utilities, and service providers focused on low-carbon or zero-carbon power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. 1,447,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $382.06. 370,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,922. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25. Southern has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

