Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

International Paper Stock Down 0.5%

International Paper stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

