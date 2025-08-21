Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,716 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

NYSE TT opened at $425.6940 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

