Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE OKE opened at $73.6180 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $72.18 and a one year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

