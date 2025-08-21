Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $826.27 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

