Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,503,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 480,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $225.6890 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day moving average of $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

