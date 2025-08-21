Top Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – August 18th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, UP Fintech, DeFi Development, Q2, and LexinFintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that leverage technology to innovate or disrupt traditional financial services—ranging from digital payments and peer-to-peer lending to robo-advisors and blockchain solutions. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapid growth and transformation of the financial sector, though they can carry higher volatility from evolving regulations and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $25.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,366.85. 160,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,414.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,263.57. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,073,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.49. 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.49. 4,065,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DFDV traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.65. 2,333,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,040. The company has a market cap of $371.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of -7.30. DeFi Development has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.56. 519,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,511.52 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 5,261,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.47. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

