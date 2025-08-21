Credit Agricole S A Has $15.70 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,574,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,093,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 763,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.87 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.