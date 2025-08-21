Brokerages Set Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $30.62

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.6154.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $586,612.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,916. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $879,341. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 256.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ringcentral by 103.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral stock opened at $29.4420 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ringcentral has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ringcentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

