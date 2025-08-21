Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.95.

NYSE EL opened at $86.5380 on Thursday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

