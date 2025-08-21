Credit Agricole S A Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,453 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

PulteGroup Stock Down 3.1%

PulteGroup stock opened at $126.2840 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

