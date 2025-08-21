Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,366,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $600,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,555,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $850,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1%

CVS opened at $70.9160 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.