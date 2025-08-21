Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $64.40

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.5440 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 165,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Comerica by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.