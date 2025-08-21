Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Purchased by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after acquiring an additional 252,973 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after buying an additional 382,653 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

