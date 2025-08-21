Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 256.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $194.3240 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.4710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

