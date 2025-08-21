Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stock Holdings Boosted by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 8.7% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGIT opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.