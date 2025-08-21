Candriam S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $226.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,837. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

