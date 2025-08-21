Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,143,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $375.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus set a $375.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

