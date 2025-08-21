PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF $RSPN

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,770,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

