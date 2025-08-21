Candriam S.C.A. Has $25.56 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.74.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $207.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.