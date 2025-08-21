Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) vs. CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Head to Head Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coupang alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 1.13% 7.47% 1.98% CUR Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and CUR Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 2 6 1 2.89 CUR Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $31.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than CUR Media.

83.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and CUR Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $30.27 billion 1.74 $154.00 million $0.20 144.08 CUR Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Summary

Coupang beats CUR Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About CUR Media

(Get Free Report)

CÃR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÃR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÃR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÃR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.