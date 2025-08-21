Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 616,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,349,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 718,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

