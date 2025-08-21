Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $235.8180 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

