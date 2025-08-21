ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.0% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,960. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,361 shares of company stock worth $10,579,976 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

NOW stock opened at $891.2530 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $959.60 and its 200 day moving average is $931.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

