Martin Investment Management LLC Invests $17.22 Million in Nice $NICE

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,000. Nice accounts for about 4.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nice by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Nice by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nice by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Nice by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Nice Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Nice has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

