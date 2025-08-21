United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 803 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWN opened at $166.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.