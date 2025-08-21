Aufman Associates Inc Invests $202,000 in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $701.8560 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $707.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.