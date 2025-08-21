Aufman Associates Inc Invests $202,000 in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $39,712,388. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Price Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
