Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 5.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $54.2980 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

