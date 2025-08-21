Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,082 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after buying an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NetApp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,848,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.