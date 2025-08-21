RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $165.7630 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.34. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

