2,584 Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $170,287,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in ARM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 763,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after acquiring an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $182.88.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

