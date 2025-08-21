TFB Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 185,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

