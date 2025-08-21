GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

