T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Reliance worth $185,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 138.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $285.6350 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.27.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

