Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

