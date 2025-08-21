Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,675 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,589 shares of company stock worth $8,926,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $158.39. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.