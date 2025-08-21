Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Sold by Wormser Freres Gestion

Wormser Freres Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Itron were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,857,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after buying an additional 50,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 339 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $38,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,846.60. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,879,397. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.